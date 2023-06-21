Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Wednesday afternoon after a man wanted on an outstanding warrant drove away when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car in the parking lot of Walmart/Lowe’s/Office Depot at Bonita. He and deputies surveilled the car and tried to stop the driver, who sped away on Highway 19 South.

The pursuit reached speeds of 120mph before the suspect wrecked with another vehicle near Whynot. The suspect was caught after a short foot chase.

Sheriff Sollie said the person in the other car involved in the crash did not require medical attention. He said the Mississippi Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

