Meridian City Council holds 2020 Redistricting Plan Meeting

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held their Redistricting Plan Meeting on June 20th.

This hearing is in regards to their 2020 redistricting plan. Members and workers of the community were able to come out and express their concerns about the city and also propose how their businesses plan to keep the City of Meridian organized and under control.

News 11 spoke with President of The Meridian City Council Dwayne Davis to learn more about why communication is so important in our community.

“Well tonight, we made some positive moves, and other moves we need to make a little bit better, communicating with our department head and with the mayor will help change the meridian narrative.  a lot of negative things people see is a lot of positive things goes on. I mean we have two major highways that come through the meridian, we have rail, and we have a beautiful airport, but also, we need to stick together, that is the only way it’s gone workout in our favor,” said Davis

Major issues regarding trash, sewer, and storm damages were also being covered at the hearing.

