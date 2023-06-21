Meridian Freedom Project honors three famous civil right leaders.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project honors the lives of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner on the 58th Anniversary of their death.

The Meridian Freedom Project hosted its third annual memorial vigil in downtown Meridian Wednesday morning at the corner of 5th Street and 25th Avenue.

The fellows paid tribute to Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner for giving the ultimate sacrifice fighting for freedom in Neshoba County in 1964.

“Remember that they made a change. Honestly because in Mississippi that was one of the biggest, probably one of the biggest things that ever happened. Just keep them on your mind that they fought and that they knew what was going to happen, but they still fought to make a change,” said Jenai Payne, a fellow.

Allegedly, the three civil rights workers were turned over to the KKK after being detained by the Neshoba Sheriff’s Department while the three investigated the burning of the Mt. Zion Church in the Longdale Community in 1964.

Another fellow, Kimonte Watson, wanted to thank the three for their bravery that paved the way for him.

“It’s a good program. It helps us learn more about our Black History and our community. We can help other kids learn more about it and help our community. I would thank them for their efforts because you see me now and I’m free,” said Watson.

Braylon Wills, a Millsaps College student interning with the project said the program has taught him a lot.

“If they were thinking about coming to teach, I would tell them to be ready to learn. Honestly, because the fellows would do all the teaching it really student lead, fellow lead. It’s really like a discussion,” said Wills.

Fran Edwards, an attendee from Arkansas said learning about Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner was empowering.

“I really appreciate just the Freedom Project in general. I think more towns and cities in the south should encourage groups like this that build the community. Especially, among the youth. Seeing all these kids out here singing and just being together. It is a real sense of community and that’s something I really love about Meridian,” said Edwards.

The fellows and student-teachers with the Meridian Freedom Project sung songs and read poems during the vigil Wednesday morning, leaving behind a make-shift memorial.

