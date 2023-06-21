Meridian Museum of Arts hosts Annual Artinis at the Museum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting its annual Artinis at the Museum fundraiser, Thursday June 22nd from 6pm to 8:30pm.

This event consists of a silent auction, Martinis and Cocktails, Artist Demonstration, Hors d’oeuvres, and musical performances. Artists are also encouraged to paint an 8 by 8-inch canvas as this will be included in the fundraiser.

There will be live music performed by Terry Cherry and an art demonstration by Cary Haycox. This event is open to the community and all members are asked to purchase their Tickets for $25 while all nonmembers are $35.

For more information call the Meridian Museum of Arts at 601-693-4501 or visit their local website at meridianmuseum.org.

