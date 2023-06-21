Mississippi State football lands three 4-star commits in one day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State football is making noise in the recruiting trail under first-year head coach Zach Arnett and his staff.

Tuesday, three four-star recruits committed to the Bulldogs. All three hail from the Magnolia State.

Dynamic wide receiver Braylon Burnside announced his decision to stay in his hometown Starkville after receiving offers from SEC rivals Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Arkansas.

I guess y’all was waiting on me huh , i love starkvegas https://t.co/52yFnbr7zb — Braylon Burnside ✞ (@BraylonBurnside) June 20, 2023

Another wide receiver, four-star J.J. Harrel from Sardis, Mississippi, committed to MSU over Ole Miss, LSU, and Alabama.

On the defensive side of the ball, P.J. Woodland, a four-star cornerback from Hattiesburg, chose to join the Bulldogs over LSU to sport the maroon and white of Mississippi State.

All three athletes will join MSU in 2024 and represent a class that ranks No. 20 in the country, according to 247Sports, with five four-star athletes.

