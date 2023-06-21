Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
Threefoot Wellness celebrated its opening Monday.
Meridian has new medical cannabis store
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Anderson Regional Medical Center will have a crisis response exercise Thursday morning.
Anderson Hospital to participate in crisis exercise Thursday morning
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Stray showers possible
June 21st marks the first day of Summer
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says
Louin survivor speaks about losing her daughter, George Jean Hayes