Funeral services for Mr. Barry McCaleb will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel with Pastor Mary Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Meridian with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Mr. McCaleb, 63, of Meridian, who died Monday, June 19, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

