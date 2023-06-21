Mr. Calvin Carl Kendricks

Funeral services for Mr. Calvin C. Kendricks will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel with Rev.Edwina Wilson Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Kendricks, 64, of Meridian, who died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

