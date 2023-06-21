Mr. Dennis Harry, 72, of Cuba, Alabama, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hill Hospital in York. He was born August 6, 1950, in Chickasaw, Alabama, to Billy Gene Harry and Gladys Colburn Harry.

Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran who faithfully served his country in Vietnam. He was a loving, caring man who had a very strong work ethic. He enjoyed working, riding his motorcycle, and rescuing stray animals. But more than anything in this world, he loved his family. He is leaving an empty void in the hearts of those who loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Stevens Harry; 2 sons, Michael Harry; and Shane Smith; 5 grandchildren, Lori Cutway (Daniel); Corey Smith; Britany Harry; D.J. Harry; and Kevin Harry; 2 great grandchildren, Morgan Woods; and Sierra Cutway; sisters, Deborah Harry Simon (Danny); Darlene Simmons (Ray); and Denise Shumate (Steve); and brother, Dewayne Harry (Lisa).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Gene and Gladys Harry; and his son, Dennis Randall Harry.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Briggs Chapel Church in Porterville, MS at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in the Briggs Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andy Taylor, Corey Smith, Danny Simon, Aubby Harry, Daniel Cutway, and Billy Colburn.

The family will be accepting flowers or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at 1349 West Peachtree Street N.E., Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309 (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

