Mr. Grady Joe Richardson

Mr. Richardson, age 85, of Bailey went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Grady Joe was born on Saturday, July 10, 1937, to his parents, Carnell and Nerreane Richardson in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. He attended Center Hill High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Air National Guard and then served in the United States Army. On November 15, 1964, he married the love of his life, Helen Pilgrim Richardson, and to their union, two children were born. He retired from East Mississippi Electric Power Association. Grady Joe served as a Volunteer Fireman and was an original board member of the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department.

Grady Joe was a faithful member of Abundant Life Tabernacle, where he could always be found serving wherever he was needed as long as his health permitted. He will certainly be remembered for his friendly smile and faithfulness to God, His church, and His Kingdom.

Survivors include his loving wife, Helen Myrle Pilgrim Richardson; children, Doug (DeeDee) Richardson, Angela (Andy) Duncan, and Deanna Welborn; grandchildren, Tyler (Laken) Richardson and Aaron (Wendy) and Alex (Victoria) Duncan; great-grandchildren, Arlo James Duncan, Grady Thomas Richardson, and two on the way; siblings, Larry (Margaret) Richardson, Michael “Mike” (Judy) Richardson, and Diane Richardson; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Carnell Richardson, Jr. and Jimmy Baxter Richardson; his parents-in-law, John James and Effie Pilgrim; his sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Herrington and Joann Pilgrim; his nephew, Robbie Welborn; and his great-niece, Haleigh Welborn.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Pallbearers will be David Richardson, Jeff Richardson, Bradley Richardson, Robert Earl Clayton, Sidney Dunn, and Stanley Lucky. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Abundant Life Tabernacle.

