Funeral services for Mr. James Duncan will be held Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS with military honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. James Henry Duncan, age 83, of Meridian passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023. He was born on December 17, 1939, in Potts Camp, Mississippi to Viola Taylor Duncan Lindsey and William Henry Duncan. He graduated from Potts Camp High School where he played basketball and baseball. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduating. He served in Vietnam at Cam Rahn Bay in the aviation field and was career Navy, achieving the rank of Master Chief (E9) and retired in 1981 as Command Master Chief of VT 19 at Naval Air Station Meridian after 22years of military service. He then went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years before retiring as the Postmaster in Bailey, MS. He loved that community and enjoyed helping the people he served in whatever way he could. He felt the people at the post office were like family and, the community, his friends. He was also a Master Mason and a member of the Andrews Chapel Masonic Lodge for many years alongside his friend Phil Lee (Linda). He also was on the board of the Meridian Federal Credit Union and North Lauderdale Water Association where he served for 19 years as Director, 2002-2021 and Vice President 2007-2018.

James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggie Jo Duncan, and his children Melissa Campbell (Reid), Karen Cummings (Gary), Debbie Hopson (Leon) and James Scott Duncan (Chassiety), his grandchildren Gary Van Cummings (Lisa), Conner Cummings (fiancé' Dalton Allen), Kennedy Cummings, Dray Hopson, Kayla Blood (Kolby), Hailey Hopson, and Chase Henry Duncan, his great-grandchildren Cade Davis, Mason Lewis, Lilly Shea Cummings, Galilee Blood, and Gethsemane Blood. He is also survived by his brother Carl Lindsey (Teresa) and his sister Judy Huddleston (Stanley) and best friend Joe Wade Limerick (Joyce).

He was preceded in death by his father William Henry Duncan and his stepfather, Travis Lindsey, and his mother Viola Lindsey along with his brother Wayne Lindsey (Shelia) and grandparents Beulah and Hubert Taylor.

Jim was a Christian and a deacon in the Baptist Church. He led by example and was a wonderful father and friend. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cotton Heights Freewill Baptist Church, Cotton Gin Road, Meridian, MS, 39305 or the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) at help.dav.org Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Pallbearers will be Gary Cummings, Leon Hopson, Gary Van Cummings, Kolby Blood, Randall Harper, and Dalton Allen.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

