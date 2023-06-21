Mr. Larry French

Larry French
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Union: Funeral services celebrating the life of Larry French will be held at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 7619 Conehatta-Prospect Road, Conehatta, MS, 39057, on Friday, June 23, 2023, with visitation beginning at 9:30am and funeral services to begin at 11:00am.  Interment will follow in the church cemetery.  Pastor Justin Chaney, Pastor Wesley Landrum, and Rusty Walton will be officiating the ceremony.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Threefoot Wellness celebrated its opening Monday.
Meridian has new medical cannabis store
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster

Latest News

James Hugh Pinkerton
Mr. James Duncan
Mrs. Tammy Lynn Graham
Mr. Stanley Henley