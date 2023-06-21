Funeral services for Mr. Tommie J. Reed will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Rev. Zachary Operton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Reed, 21, of Meridian, who died Friday, June 9, 2023 in New Mexico. A visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

