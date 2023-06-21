Mr. Tommie J. Reed

Tommie J. Reed
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Tommie J. Reed will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Rev. Zachary Operton officiating.  Burial will follow in Forest Lawn with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Reed, 21, of Meridian, who died Friday, June 9, 2023 in New Mexico.  A visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

