Audrey D. Strange
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Union: Services for Ms. Audrey D. Strange will be held at 12:30pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at the MS Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Bro. Jackie Strebeck, Bro. Rusty Walton, and Bro. Ben Duke will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:30am-12:30pm, prior to Chapel services on June 20, 2023.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

