Sebastopol: Services for Ms. Saralan Brown will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at Prospect Cemetery. Bro. Justin Chaney will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.