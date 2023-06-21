Ms. Saralan Brown

Saralan Brown
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sebastopol: Services for Ms. Saralan Brown will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at Prospect Cemetery. Bro. Justin Chaney will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

