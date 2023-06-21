New law criminalizes electronic stalking

There is a new technology that makes it easier to stalk someone electronically, and Alabama lawmakers want to prevent it from happening to you.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new law makes it a crime to put an electronic tracking device on someone's property without permission. The goal is to put stalkers behind bars.

“If you’re out here, using technology to track someone for the purpose of stalking or harassing, then you’re going to be arrested,” said bill sponsor Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Jefferson County.

Placing an electronic tracking device, such as an Apple Airtag, unknowingly on someone’s property, like a car or bag, is 10 years sentence. The punishment increases to 20 years if the suspect violates a temporary restraining order.

“It can be attached to a number of things, your bicycle. So you might want to look a little closer,” said Treadaway.

Treadaway says everyone should be aware of their surroundings. According to the national stalking resource group SPARC, 1 in 3 women and one in 6 men experience stalking at some point in their lifetimes, and 80% is through technology.

“There are individuals out here that are determined to use every advantage that they can get when they’re committing criminal acts. And it’s the job of law enforcement and, in this case, the legislature to either enact laws or update the current law, as was the case here, to make sure that we can hold them accountable,” said Treadaway.

If you are being stalked, Alabama’s Crime Victims Compensation Commission recommends victims file a complaint with law enforcement as soon as possible and try to document every incident.

The law will officially be in place in three months.

