Rep. Kildee introduces bill to provide access to health care for veterans exposed to PFAS chemicals

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New federal legislation unveiled in Washington on Wednesday would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover health care for veterans with conditions linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS) chemical contamination at military sites.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased risk of some types cancer and other health issues. But Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI) says we’ve only learned about the full extent of what the exposure does to people in the last few years. Now he is trying to pass the Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act. It would allow the VA to provide medical treatment and disability payments for PFAS exposure at military bases.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI)

“What the legislation would do would be determined that those conditions related to our exposure would be treated as service connected issues, service connected health problems. That opens up access to immediate health care through the VA and also disability benefits that a veteran might be eligible for,” said Congressman Kildee.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Threefoot Wellness celebrated its opening Monday.
Meridian has new medical cannabis store
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster

Latest News

The courts ordered the Alabama republican majority legislature to redraw a new congressional...
Alabama Legislature names Reapportionment Committee members ahead of redrawn congressional map
Sen. Schumer unveils SAFE framework to address AI
Sen. Schumer unveils SAFE framework to address AI
Sen. Schumer unveils SAFE framework to address AI
Rep. Billy Adam Calvert
Calvert addresses community about progress made in legislative session