Repairs underway for Hwy. 427 in Neshoba Co.

Crews are making repairs to Highway 427 in Neshoba County, a portion of which caved in after...
Crews are making repairs to Highway 427 in Neshoba County, a portion of which caved in after severe weather and heavy rain Monday.(Mississippi Dept. of Transportation)
By MDOT
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. - Crews are making repairs to Highway 427 in Neshoba County, a portion of which caved in after severe weather and heavy rain Monday.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District 5 maintenance personnel replaced pipes running under the road. Officials said once complete, crushed stone will be placed at the location. The repair is expected to be completed next week.

The road failure happened between Wilcher Road and Sistrunk Lane, just east of Carthage, after a set of overwhelmed pipes undermined the roadway.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons urged driver to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the road has been repaired and reopened.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Threefoot Wellness celebrated its opening Monday.
Meridian has new medical cannabis store
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss baseball
Transfer portal shaking up USM baseball roster

Latest News

People gave back to the community today during United Way's Day of Action.
United Way takes action to give back
Rep. Billy Adam Calvert
Calvert addresses community about progress made in legislative session
Billy Calvert addresses community about progress made in Mississippi Government
Meridian Police investigating a shooting near Highland Park
MPD confirmed shooting around Highland Park