Repairs underway for Hwy. 427 in Neshoba Co.

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. - Crews are making repairs to Highway 427 in Neshoba County, a portion of which caved in after severe weather and heavy rain Monday.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District 5 maintenance personnel replaced pipes running under the road. Officials said once complete, crushed stone will be placed at the location. The repair is expected to be completed next week.

The road failure happened between Wilcher Road and Sistrunk Lane, just east of Carthage, after a set of overwhelmed pipes undermined the roadway.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons urged driver to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the road has been repaired and reopened.

