Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to shootings in Wayne County is in custody in Texas.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers made the arrest this week after an extensive search.

After multiple drive-by shootings, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants in the investigation.

Ashley said a suspect fled to Texas. He is a minor, but he will be charged as an adult when he is extradited back to Wayne County, according to the sheriff.

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not available at this time.

The sheriff said the suspect may also be facing charges in Texas, and it’s possible he could be extradited back to Texas after charges are made in Mississippi.

More arrests are possible in this case. If you have any information, you can contact the WCSD at (601)-735-2323 or Waynesboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 601-735-LEAD(5323).

