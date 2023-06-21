Suspect wanted in Wayne Co. arrested in Texas

-
-(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in Wayne County is in custody in Texas.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers made the arrest this week after an extensive search.

Ashley said the suspect is a minor, but he will be charged as an adult when he is extradited back to Wayne County.

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not available at this time.

The sheriff said the suspect may also be facing charges in Texas, and it’s possible he could be extradited back to Texas after charges are made in Mississippi.

More arrests are possible in connection to this case. If you have any information, you can contact the WCSD at (601)-735-2323 or Waynesboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 601-735-LEAD(5323).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 80 in Scott County have now reopened.
Debris finally cleared from Hwy. 80 in Scott County, lanes reopened
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

Team of the Week: Union All-Stars - clipped version
Christian Ostrander (right) was introduced as the Golden Eagles' 14th Head Baseball Coach by...
Southern Miss introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Ostrander introduced as next USM head baseball coach - clipped version
EMEPA offers broadband internet to its customers
EMEPA offers broadband internet to its customers
Plus, there's a low risk for severe storms Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Heat index values flirt with 115 degrees this week