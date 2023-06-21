Tornado Damage Recuperation in Louin

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Multiple confirmed tornadoes tore through the Magnolia state this week. News 11 takes you to the small town of Louin, Mississippi after an EF-3 tornado hit residents in more ways than one.

“I started thinking about the loss of life and I prayed and apparently my prayers came true because only one person passed away,” said Louin resident, Patrick Carr.

Carr said he thought the death toll would have been higher after an EF-3 tornado left nothing but devastation throughout the small town. Sadly, the one life taken was George Jean Hayes. A loss Carr said could have hit closer to home if he was there at the time the tornado hit.

“If I would have been at home. I would have been hurt hopefully I could have got out but it’s not for sure so maybe it was a blessing that I wasn’t at home. It definitely was a blessing that I wasn’t at home and that’s how bad it was,” said Carr.

Walking down the driveway to where his house was once in good condition, Carr couldn’t believe the destruction caused. He could barely get to his property due to the amount of trees and debris left behind—worried about what he would soon find inside.

“I remember coming back here last time about a week ago. And I don’t know if some sixth sense told me you know I need to get some things done I need to move some stuff around. But you know something made me turn around and observe the house and take in the house. Stood there and had a few memories, got in the car looked in the rear-view glass, and said wow there goes home not knowing that it was the last time,” said Carr.

Linemen from across the state working hard to restore power to over 20,000 people who have gone days without it. The Salvation Army of Laurel, Mississippi jumped into action when hearing about the devastation in Jasper County. Commanding Officer Keisha Mucmullin said the organization knew they had to love their neighbors—feeding their physical and spiritual needs.

“I had the opportunity to pray for this lady. She kind of expressed how they lost so much but still had hope that it’s still going to get better. So, we were here to basically reassure her that even though it might look bad now god is going to provide and she’s going to wake up one day and everything will be better. So that has been a blessing to us,” said Mucmullim.

“I always thought that it could happen, and eventually it did happen. So reality has set in, and it still hurts. It is what it is but at the same time, life goes on. I’m still standing. A lot of people are still standing and just going to make us a stronger built community,” said Carr.

Although Carr has had time to come to terms with the damages he says when he does eventually get inside his house it will still be overwhelming.

Governor Tate Reeves said he plans to visit jasper county Wednesday. He says, “We’ll be here for the long haul to support these communities and help them recover. Please continue praying for those affected.”

