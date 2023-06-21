Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Alabama Woman Wranglers

Livingston, Ala. (WTOK) -This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Alabama Woman Wranglers.

With individual event winners in Taycie Matthews and Jt Ellison, the Woman Wranglers can now claim the second national title in tigers athletics history, now paired with the 1971 football team.

Congrats to the Woman Wranglers of UWA on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

