Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Alabama Woman Wranglers

This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Alabama Woman Wranglers.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Livingston, Ala. (WTOK) -This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the West Alabama Woman Wranglers.

With individual event winners in Taycie Matthews and Jt Ellison, the Woman Wranglers can now claim the second national title in tigers athletics history, now paired with the 1971 football team.

