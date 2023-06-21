United Way takes action to give back

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People gave back to the community during United Way’s Day of Action.

The United Way of East Mississippi took action to show local first responders some extra appreciation and care.

They delivered sweet treats to local police and fire stations as a small token of thanks for the sacrifices these first responders make to keep our community safe.

“We wanted to bless them with cookies and drinks and give them something just to say thank you. Thank you for being the people that are out there and taking the risk for their lives, making sure that we’re safe,” said Executive Director Kym Parnell.

The United Way of East Mississippi seeks to unite our community and spread goodness throughout.

They certainly did that today and spread so much encouragement throughout the community.

