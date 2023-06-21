The World Explorers Camp Welcomes Young Explorers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum has a new summer camp! The world explorers camp aims to make sure its campers are well versed and knowledgeable about many different countries and cultures. Through games, activities, and arts and crafts these campers will be ready to take on the world. The Children’s Museum plans to make this an annual event every summer and hopes that it will continue to grow.

When asked why exactly it’s so important for children to know about the world around them at such a young age, the director of education Hope Vollm said, “I just think that it is really always important to understand how similar we are as a whole global community but also how different we are, and that helps children to be more understanding as they grow up. It makes sure that they can see different viewpoints, see what it’s like in different places, and honestly that’s just what we need.” They say that children are like sponges. If that holds true then with all the knowledge they’ll be able to absorb at this camp, who knows where they’ll be able to go. The world explorers camp will go from June 19-23rd. For more information visit mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian.

