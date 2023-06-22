Funeral Services for Billie Gene Castle will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11.30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Gross officiating. Burial will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Suqualena. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the Services.

Mr. Billie Castle, age 93, of Chesterfield, VA, passed away on June 21, 2023.

Billie graduated from Collinsville High School and was an avid sportsman and motorcycle enthusiast. Professionally, Billie excelled as a Process and Maintenance Engineer in the clay pipe, railroad, and chemical industries. After graduating from high school, Billie married Margie Keller and lived in Birmingham, AL for 30 years where they raised their family. Upon retirement, they moved back to Collinsville. Billie was an active member of Suqualena Methodist Church after moving back after retirement. In his later years, Billie enjoyed music and singing while living in Chesterfield, VA.

Billie is survived by his daughter Tina (Calvin); his son Phil (Anita); seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Billie was preceded in death by his son, Keith Castle, and wife, Margie Castle.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27 beginning at 10.30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

