City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2023
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RUSSELL E MUSGROVE
|1991
|7950 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|MARCUS T DANIELS
|1995
|1418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|AZIERA WILLIAMS
|2003
|7100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 21, at 6:00 AM to June 22M, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:18 AM on June 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. . The victim stated she was threatened with a firearm and product was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:21 AM on June 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:27 PM on June 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:53 PM on June 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
