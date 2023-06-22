City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2023

Robbery

At 8:18 AM on June 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. . The victim stated she was threatened with a firearm and product was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:21 AM on June 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:27 PM on June 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:53 PM on June 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.