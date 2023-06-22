First Alert: Feels-like temperature between 105- 110 degrees this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are closing in on the weekend, and it is expected to be a very hot one. Today temperatures remain below the average with highs in the upper 80s. Start hydrating today by drinking plenty of water and consuming fruits and vegetables like: watermelon, strawberries, cucumbers, and lettuce, and blueberries.

Highs will begin to trend above the average by Saturday lasting into next week. Heat indices can range between 105-110 degrees. Heat exhaustion is possible, so if you work outside be sure to take breaks as needed. Look for signs of heat exhaustion which include: muscle cramps, overly sweating, dizziness, weak pulse, and pale or cool skin. Heat exhaustion could lead to heat stroke, if you see the signs get that person indoors quickly and call for help.

A stationary front continues to surround us bringing the chance of a stray shower later this evening into tonight. Rain will clear before we enter into Friday morning. Drying out for Saturday as well before the rain picks back up on Sunday. Stay safe, cool, and hydrated. Have a lovely Thursday.

