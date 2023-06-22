First Alert: Feels-like temperature between 105- 110 degrees this weekend

Above average temps expected into July
Above average temps expected into July(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are closing in on the weekend, and it is expected to be a very hot one. Today temperatures remain below the average with highs in the upper 80s. Start hydrating today by drinking plenty of water and consuming fruits and vegetables like: watermelon, strawberries, cucumbers, and lettuce, and blueberries.

Highs will begin to trend above the average by Saturday lasting into next week. Heat indices can range between 105-110 degrees. Heat exhaustion is possible, so if you work outside be sure to take breaks as needed. Look for signs of heat exhaustion which include: muscle cramps, overly sweating, dizziness, weak pulse, and pale or cool skin. Heat exhaustion could lead to heat stroke, if you see the signs get that person indoors quickly and call for help.

A stationary front continues to surround us bringing the chance of a stray shower later this evening into tonight. Rain will clear before we enter into Friday morning. Drying out for Saturday as well before the rain picks back up on Sunday. Stay safe, cool, and hydrated. Have a lovely Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South
Meridian Police investigating a shooting near Highland Park
MPD confirmed shooting around Highland Park
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 22nd, 2023
Tropical Depression Four
Tropical Depression Four formed Thursday morning
Heat indices will get over 100 degrees by Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat is expected this weekend
Stray showers possible
June 21st marks the first day of Summer