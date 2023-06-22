FIRST ALERT: Heat index values climb over 100 degrees this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level heat dome will slide a bit closer to us this weekend, and its influence will bring the HEAT as the air sinks, compresses, and warms up. Highs will go from seasonable low 90s on Friday and Saturday to Mid 90s by Sunday into early next week (and rain will be hard to find).

Plus, dew points will go from mid-upper 60s on Friday to low-mid 70s by Sunday. High heat and high humidity combined will lead to dangerous heat index values starting Sunday. Heat indices on Sunday will climb over 100 degrees...flirting with 105 degrees. Similar heat index values are expected on Monday. This type of heat can cause you to suffer from heat illnesses if you’re not practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

As for rain relief, a cold front will cross the area on Monday. This will bring a chance for showers & storms later on Sunday evening, and the threat for storms will follow us into Monday. It looks like some storms could be strong...so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. However, behind the front, don’t expect cooler air. Low-mid 90s will continue for much of next week as the upper-level heat dome rebuilds over our area.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re tracking two tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin. Click this link for the latest on both: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

