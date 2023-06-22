Governor Tate Reeves and elected officials tour the tornado ravaged town of Louin

LOUIN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Tate Reeves toured the tornado-ravaged town of Louin, Mississippi Wednesday. News 11 was there to hear from the governor, local elected officials, and residents about the assistance that is being provided for the small town.

“We know the folks of Mississippi, in tough times like this step up and help our neighbors help our neighbors and we’re going to make sure we step up and help these folks,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Roofs blown off houses, homes cut in half and you can’t unsee the trees and debris scattered across this small town of Louin. Images Governor Tate Reeves and local elected officials saw firsthand during their damage assessment tour. An important step District 34 Senator Juan Barnett said is needed to provide the best assistance for residents.

“I know how to pick up the phone and call and say I don’t need to talk to you about what’s going on in Louin. I need you to come and see what’s going on in Louin so you can see it as I see it so you can see these people need help,” said Barnett.

Governor Tate Reeves talked with residents about their needs, toured damaged areas, and thanked volunteers for the work they are doing in Louin. The governor also gave residents the promise that his administration will do everything it can to help the community rebuild.

“Louin is a small community but every one of these people here, that live here in this community have worth they have value. They’re children of God and we are going to be here to help them. Look it’s challenging and are our resources as a state going to be stretched thin? I’m sure that they are because they always are. But the most federally declared disasters Mississippi’s ever had in one year before 2020 was four. In my first 14 months in office, we had 14. And were we spread thin a few days Mac? Yes, we were spread thin for a few days but we got the job done. And we are committed to making we get the job done for the people of Louin, the people of Jackson County, and whatever storms come to us in the future we will be there for our people because that’s what we do,” said Reeves.

I also asked the governor, based on the assistance he’s providing for those affected by tornadoes in other small towns like Rolling Fork and Amory, what action can the people here in Louin expect to see. This is what the governor had to say.

“The fact is we are working to try to get an emergency declaration by the feds. We’ve got some damage assessments that we have got to complete. There are some thresholds we have to meet to do that. But regardless of the outcome of that particular process, we’re going to be here to help the people. By we, I mean not just me, not just the government but all the people of Mississippi,” said Reeves.

Louin resident Curtis Russels has lived here all his life and prays that assistance will be provided for not only his family but the community he loves.

“I appreciate him coming and talking, giving the speech that he did, and he did well. He made a lot of promises I hope he stands up to. That’s all we can ask for,” said Russels.

Reeves said they will finish damage assessments as quickly as possible and see what assistance the federal government can provide.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.