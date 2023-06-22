Hall wins ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss pitcher, Tanner Hall, won the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Division I Gold Glove Award.

Hall finished the 2023 season without committing an error, and finished the year with a career best 12-4 record.

This award is one of several post-season awards Hall has received after his Junior season.

He has received multiple All-American honors, was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, and was named to the All Sun Belt Conference First Team.

Hall is the first Golden Eagle to ever win a Gold Glove Award during his time at Southern Mississippi.

