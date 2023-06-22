Large truck overturns off Old Hwy. 45 N

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A large truck overturned Thursday morning at the CEFCO on Old Hwy. 45 North. Its brakes may have failed.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said the truck was hauling steel dust.

When the truck overturned, it also leaked transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the parking lot, prompting the call to LEMA.

A truck overturned and leaked transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the CEFCO parking lot on Old Hwy. 45. (WTOK)

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.