Large truck overturns off Old Hwy. 45 N

A truck overturned, leaking transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the parking lot.
A truck overturned, leaking transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the parking lot.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A large truck overturned Thursday morning at the CEFCO on Old Hwy. 45 North. Its brakes may have failed.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said the truck was hauling steel dust.

When the truck overturned, it also leaked transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the parking lot, prompting the call to LEMA.

A truck overturned and leaked transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the CEFCO parking lot on Old Hwy. 45.
A truck overturned and leaked transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the CEFCO parking lot on Old Hwy. 45.(WTOK)

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

