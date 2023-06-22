Lauderdale County School District in need of bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is looking for full-time and substitute bus drivers for the 2023-24 school year.

School buses are an important part of getting your kids to school and home safely. But they can’t get where they need to go without drivers. LCSD Transportation Director Julius Moore said receiving applicants to drive a bus has been hindered ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, the federal government’s implementation of a new training program has made the process longer for people to receive their bus licenses. In turn, forcing the school district to change its routes.

“We have gone from having 96 routes that were in our district regular routes to 84. We have also been able to consolidate some routes and that’s just nothing more than just being able to function. It’s just something we had to do just so that we can make sure we could get our kids to school and get them back home,” said Moore.

Moore said for those interested in applying to be a bus driver for LCSD, the district will help them go through the lengthy process of getting the proper training, certifications, and licenses.

“We can help you get study materials to take the general knowledge test for the Class B Commercial License (CDL), also you must have an air brake endorsement, you must have a passenger endorsement, and a school bus endorsement. You will take that test at the Mississippi Highway Patrol office and at that point in time they will issue you a permit. You then can call me and I will set you up to take what’s called the ELDT, Entry-Level Driver Training Course. At that point, you can be employed at any school district in Mississippi as a bus driver but we would love to have you here,” said Moore.

Those who become bus drivers for the district can expect to start working around August 4th for 180 days with the opportunity to drive during the summer.

To learn more about the application process to be an LCSD bus driver, pay and benefits call Julius Moore at 601-485-0849.

