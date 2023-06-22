Mayor Gill: 3-stage update planned for Dale Drive
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion will soon begin updating its busiest thoroughfare. It’s planning a 3-stage update on Dale Drive, expanding the bridge to three lanes, expanding lanes and turning the 4-way stop into a roundabout.
Marion Mayor Larry Gill said he wants to the public to know these changes will be a process but will greatly benefit the community.
Gill said the roadwork is expected to start in mid-July to August.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.