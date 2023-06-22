Mayor Gill: 3-stage update planned for Dale Drive

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion will soon begin updating its busiest thoroughfare. It’s planning a 3-stage update on Dale Drive, expanding the bridge to three lanes, expanding lanes and turning the 4-way stop into a roundabout.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill said he wants to the public to know these changes will be a process but will greatly benefit the community.

“Just be patient with us. This is a project that we have all intentions of completing. We want to deal with our priorities first, which is getting that bridge replaced. The county has worked extremely hard to make sure that we applied for ERBR funds, emergency road and bridge repair funding, to take care of this. We were awarded that. It’s just a little outside of what the bid actually came back at. That’s fine. We are going find a way to work through it and complete this entire project.”

Gill said the roadwork is expected to start in mid-July to August.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.