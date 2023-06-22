Meridian businesses honored at Mississippi Main Street Association’s award ceremony

Meridian Main Street Businesses win awards(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Meridian is full of rich history, but also a bright future and many businesses in downtown were awarded for honoring history but also bringing life back into the city.

The Threefoot Hotel, Threefoot Brewing, and Castle all won special awards at the Mississippi main street association awards ceremony honoring their hard work to restore the historic structures they moved into.

“We try to keep as much history of the building as there could. It was built in 1907. It’s been here for a long time and has a lot of history. So we tried to keep that and just add our the modern touches of our office within it, and just seeing how all that came together has really been rewarding,” said Project Manager for Castle, Michael Castle III.

But there is a lot of work that goes into repurposing a building, but the owners of these businesses were willing to do just that so they could breathe new life into these historic places.

“We did a lot of design work, a lot of demolition. There’s a lot of concrete in this building. All of the vaults are 24 inches thick. Floor ceilings and walls, and we cut through all of them. And so that was very labor intensive, and time took a lot of time for us to do that,” said Owner of Threefoot Brewing, John Purdy.

Their hard work pays off, not just from winning an award, but from the smiles and stories people are able to share because of the memories they made in the past.

“I love it when people come here for nostalgic reasons, and you know they have stories of their family coming in when they were younger and so many stories about this community. So I would say that for everybody in this building, there’s a certain love for the history of the city, and when we get to share that those family stories. With people from the community, it’s extra special to us,” said General Manager for Threefoot Hotel, Silvia Rojas.

Each] of these businesses would like to thank everyone for welcoming them into the community, and they are excited for the future in the Queen City

