Mississippi Republican Michael Guest votes ‘present’ on Schiff censure

Congressman Michael Guest
Congressman Michael Guest(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Wednesday to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, rebuking the Democrat and frequent critic of the former president along party lines.

Cong. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s 3rd District was among six Republicans who voted ‘present’. He’s also a member of the House Ethics Committee. Voting ‘present’ is not a vote for or against but only an acknowledgement the lawmaker was there when the vote was taken.

Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured. He was defiant ahead of the vote, saying he will wear the formal disapproval as a “badge of honor” and charging his GOP colleagues of doing the former president’s bidding.

“I will not yield,” Schiff, who is running for the Senate in his home state, said during debate over the measure. “Not one inch.”

When it was time for Schiff to come to the front of the chamber to be formally censured, immediately after the vote, the normally solemn ceremony turned into more of a celebratory atmosphere. Dozens of Democrats crowded to the front, clapping and cheering for Schiff.

More than 20 Republicans voted with Democrats last week to block the censure resolution, but they changed their votes this week after the measure’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, removed a provision that could have fined Schiff $16 million if the House Ethics Committee determined he lied. Several of the Republicans who voted to block the resolution last week said they opposed fining a member of Congress in that manner.

The final vote on Wednesday was 213-209 along party lines.

The revised resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Both investigations concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election but neither found evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

“Representative Schiff purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people,” the resolution said.

On numerous occasions, Schiff claimed to have proof of collusion but never produced any evidence.

