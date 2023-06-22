Mississippi’s Wildlife & Fisheries Commission meets at Clarkco

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkco State Park near Quitman got to display its goods in front of some very important visitors Thursday.

Clarkco played host to the Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks business session for the first time in the park’s history.

The commission normally holds these meetings at its home offices in Jackson but is visiting some of the state parks in Mississippi to showcase some of these great facilities.

“Clarkco is a hidden gem,” said Andrea Hollis, Director of State Parks in Mississippi. “It’s one of the best state parks we’ve got in our state. Toney (Fleming) does a great job managing the park and we’re excited to host our commission meeting here today and we look forward to the future and great things for Clarkco State Park.”

“The reason we’re here is we kept getting reports on all our state parks and Clarkco somehow was always at the top,” said Bill Cosser, MDWFP Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “I said, why is that? And I said, let’s go see. Nobody on the commission had ever been here so we all came here yesterday and had a tour and this is what heaven looks like.”

Clarkco is located 5 miles north of Quitman and features campsites, cabins, disc golf, nature trails, fishing, water activities and more.

