One dead in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville. WTVA-TV reported it happened about 2 p.m. on South Jones Avenue.

Police Investigator Mike Perkins told the station the suspect was standing in his yard and the victim was standing in the street. Some kind of argument broke out between the young men that led to gunfire. The 23-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill issued the following statement to WTVA, “Senseless acts of gun violence continue to wreak havoc in our community. As a community, our heart breaks for all the families involved. We, as a city, react and respond in every time of need but we need our young people to be responsible and put down these guns.”