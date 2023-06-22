OSHA releases Montgomery jet engine death investigation final report

Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has released its findings after an investigation into the death of Courtney Edwards at the Montgomery Regional Airport on Dec. 31, 2022.

The new OSHA report, released on Wednesday, states that had Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, made sure that a ground crew followed required safety procedures, a 34-year-old customer service agent might have avoided suffering fatal injuries after being pulled into the spinning turbines of a jet engine.

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.(Donielle Prophete)

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” said OSHA Area Director Jose A. Gonzalez in Mobile, Alabama. “This incident is a tragic reminder that safety measures must be in place even for a routine assignment.”

The National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, previously released its preliminary findings in late January, stating that several safety protocols do not appear to have been followed, which could have protected those in the vicinity of the airplane from injury or death. The report indicates two safety meetings were held shortly before the plane arrived, including a “huddle” just before it reached the gate, to remind the crew that the engines would remain running and that the aircraft should not be approached during that time.

Piedmont Airlines now faces $15,625 in proposed penalties, an amount set by federal statute. OSHA also cited the airline for one serious violation for exposing ground crew workers to ingestion hazards while performing aircraft marshaling, wing-walking, and baggage-handling tasks.

According to OSHA, Piedmont Airlines has contested the findings before the independent OSHA Review Commission.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South
An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Meridian Police investigating a shooting near Highland Park
MPD confirmed shooting around Highland Park
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas

Latest News

Above average temps expected into July
First Alert: Feels-like temperature between 105- 110 degrees this weekend
Tracking device found on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car late last year
New Alabama law criminalizes electronic stalking
Subway on North Hills Street was burglarized overnight.
Subway burglarized overnight
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say