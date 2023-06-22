Reports: Deion Sanders to have emergency surgery on his groin

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring football game, an NCAA college football contest, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders will have emergency surgery Friday morning after it was revealed that he has a blood clot in his groin.

Last week, Sanders learned that he may lose his left foot due to ongoing blood circulation issues.

Thursday, Adam “Pacman” Jones, a former All-Pro cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, told Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show that the new Colorado football head coach will have emergency surgery on his groin Friday morning.

NBC Sports also reported the news on Thursday.

Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots in 2021, causing him to miss three games for JSU that season.

“I just want [Sanders] to get healthy, man,” Adam Jones said during the podcast.

“We’re pulling for you, Coach [Prime],” McAfee replied.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South
Meridian Police investigating a shooting near Highland Park
MPD confirmed shooting around Highland Park Wednesday
An armed robbery was reported at the Tobacco Shack shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Shack
Subway on North Hills Street was burglarized overnight.
Subway burglarized overnight
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak

Latest News

Lauderdale County School District in need of bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year - clipped version
This type of heat can make you sick if you don't practice heat safety
FIRST ALERT: Heat index values climb over 100 degrees this weekend
School buses are an important part of getting your kids to school and home safely. But they...
Lauderdale County School District in need of bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year
A truck overturned, leaking transmission fluid and anti-freeze onto the parking lot.
Large truck overturns off Old Hwy. 45 N
The Town of Marion is planning a 3-stage update on Dale Drive.
Mayor Gill: 3-stage update planned for Dale Drive