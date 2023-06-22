Subway robbed overnight

The incident happened at their North Hills Street location
Subway on North Hills Street was robbed overnight.
Subway on North Hills Street was robbed overnight.(AP)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Police Detective Chanetta Stevens the North Hills Street Subway restaurant was broken into around 12:20 am.

The suspects were able to enter the building through the drive through window after shutting electricity off to the building and disabling their security camera system.

Details of what was stolen are not immediately available.

News 11 will update as more information becomes available.

