Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city

Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player who lost her legs after a car hit her downtown, has filed a case against the city of St. Louis. (Source: KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A teenager who lost both her legs after she was hit by a car in February has filed a case against the city of St. Louis.

Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old from Tennessee, was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk.

Her father said one of his daughter’s legs had been immediately severed and the other was only partially attached.

Edmondson underwent multiple surgeries and lost both her legs.

This week, Edmondson’s case against the city was filed with listed defendants that include Daniel Riley, the driver of the car that struck her, Kimberly Riley and EAN Holdings LLC.

According to court documents, Kimberly Riley and EAN Holdings LLC are responsible for granting Daniel Riley access to the car he was driving when he struck Edmondson.

Daniel Riley pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault and driving without a license since being arrested in connection with the crash.

Officials said the 21-year-old was out on bond at the time of the crash on a robbery charge, and he was not supposed to be driving because he did not have a valid license.

Officials also said Riley was under house arrest and had violated the conditions of his bond more than 100 times.

Edmondson’s family said she was able to attend her senior prom in April along with graduating high school in May while continuing her recovery and rehabilitation.

Her family has shared updates to a GoFundMe page organized on her behalf.

“Through all of this, she has fought hard to do the things she originally set out to do this senior year,” her mother wrote in an update. “These moments help us to keep stepping forward, but the road is still really hard each day.”

