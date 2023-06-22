Tropical Depression Four formed Thursday morning

Tropical Depression Four
Tropical Depression Four(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is underway and as expected we are starting off the season rather quiet. Tropical Depression Four formed early Thursday morning just west of the Lesser Antilles. It is currently moving west between 10-12 mph. It is expected to be west of Puerto Rico by early Monday of next week.

If Tropical Depression Four strengthens to tropical storm status it will receive the 3rd name on the list, which is Cindy. Continue to gather your non-perishable food items, water, batteries, portable chargers, and candles. Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated.

