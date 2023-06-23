Alabama lawmakers on the clock to comply with SCOTUS order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s lawmakers are at work on a new congressional map. This after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state’s existing map is unlawful and diluted the power of Black voters. The court gave lawmakers a July 21st deadline to give that power back.

Democratic Senator Rodger Smitherman is the most senior member of the reapportionment committee. He says having the opportunity to increase the representation of Black voters is unprecedented.

“I’m a big believer in diversity, and one of the reasons is that you got to have people at the table, who will want to present a different perspective,” said Senator Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

22 lawmakers including Smitherman will create the new congressional map with two districts where Black voters are the majority.

“I’m hoping that there will be a spirit to look closer at following the directives that the court has given us,” said Smitherman.

Smitherman’s proposed map removes Jefferson County from District 7 represented by Congresswoman Terri Sewell and expands the district further into the Black Belt. This makes District 6, currently represented by Congressman Gary Palmer the state’s second majority Black district.

“Then six would basically be Jefferson County and a rural small portion of Shelby County,” he said.

Any proposed map will need to be approved by the legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey by July 21st, and then a district court on August 14th.

“Whether or not the majority wants to actually try to get together with us so that we can have districts that will fit that or if they want to take the chance that with the standing master,” said Smitherman.

A second majority-Black district doesn’t automatically mean two Democratic congressional representatives. This is a concern for Smitherman.

“We end up losing the one seat because we don’t have enough people in that particular district to really compensate for if there’s a low voter turnout, you know, among you know, African Americans, that you end up losing representation,” he said.

There will be a hearing next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the state house so the committee can get public input on ideas for the map.

The deadline for ideas is July 7th. Following that July 7th deadline there will be another public hearing before what lawmakers expect to be the beginning of the special session halfway through July.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.