Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder is asking a judge to dismiss those charges.

The attorneys for Darius Miles filed a motion for immunity, asking the judge to dismiss capital murder charges on the grounds of self-defense.

Miles and Michael Davis are both charged in connection to the shooting death of Jamea Harris near the strip in Tuscaloosa in January 2023.

