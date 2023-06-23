City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHEVONTA L ROBERTS1995788 PONTA ST MARION, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RODRICK L RHONEY1983310 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SANTARIUS M STIDMON19943005 7TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JADARIUS HUDSON19931721 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR X 2
SABRINA WILLIAMS19792422 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 22, at 6:00 AM to June 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:51 PM on June 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:39 AM on June 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

