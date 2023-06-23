City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:51 PM on June 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:39 AM on June 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.