City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHEVONTA L ROBERTS
|1995
|788 PONTA ST MARION, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RODRICK L RHONEY
|1983
|310 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SANTARIUS M STIDMON
|1994
|3005 7TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JADARIUS HUDSON
|1993
|1721 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR X 2
|SABRINA WILLIAMS
|1979
|2422 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 22, at 6:00 AM to June 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:51 PM on June 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:39 AM on June 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
