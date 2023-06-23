Dairy Queen burglarized overnight

By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens a burglary happened at Dairy Queen overnight.

On, Friday, June 23, at approximately 3:30 a.m., while conducting a business check an MPD officer discovered Dairy Queen located at 2129 Highway 39 N had been burglarized. It is unclear what was taken from the business.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact the Meridian Police Department 601-842-7072 or Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8477

