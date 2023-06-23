EMEPA encourages community to be hurricane prepared

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season began back on June 1st and runs through November 30th.

Officials with East Mississippi Electric Power Association are advising that our communities always be prepared for the effects of hurricanes. In fact, action in the Atlantic is already heating up with two tropical systems currently in play.

“The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before we have a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Julie Boles of EMEPA. “Have a plan in place. Have a supply case in place in case you lose power and make sure your family knows the plan if you need to evacuate, they know where to go and know how to contact you and just prepare ahead of time and not be in a frenzy in case we do have a storm headed our way.”

Officials have predicted a very active hurricane season with 25 named storms, 12 hurricanes with 6 major hurricanes.

