First Alert: Potentially dangerous heat expected this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The end of the work week is here and the sunny skies return. There is a chance for patchy fog through the morning so, be sure to use caution if you run into fog on the roadways.

Highs are in the low 90s and we can expect temperatures to increase for the weekend into next week. Potentially dangerous heat is moving into the area with feels-like temperature between 105-110 degrees. Heat exhaustion is possible, so it is important to practice heat safety as we continue through the hot summer months. Refer to the attached image for how to identify heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

