Grand Jury again makes recommendations to Meridian Police Dept.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The June term of the Lauderdale County Grand Jury has again made a list of recommendations to the Meridian Police Department in its final report, issued Friday.

This group said it was advised of a grant opportunity for the Police Department that should be available before the next grand jury session. And it said it was made aware of a $1 million surplus the City of Meridian previously allocated to the MPD.

The grand jury had suggestions for ways to use that money, including buying new body cameras, car camera equipment and software, and purchasing and maintaining additional surveillance cameras in the City to help deter crime and assist in investigations.

The June Grand Jury called on the Mayor and City Council to adopt a budget that will adequately fund and provide resources to the MPD.

The panel also asked the Mayor, Council and Police Department provide a written report to the Circuit Clerk to update any action taken on these recommendations before the November term.

The final report also states the grand jury returned 143 true bills of indictment and 35 no-true bills, where it found no probable cause for prosecution.

Read the report below:

