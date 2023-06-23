Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 23, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway on North Hills Street was burglarized overnight.
Subway burglarized overnight
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South
Congressman Michael Guest
Mississippi Republican Michael Guest votes ‘present’ on Schiff censure
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2023

Latest News

A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
Man dies after shooting in church parking lot
A burglary happened at Dairy Queen early Friday morning.
Dairy Queen burglarized overnight
Subway burglarized overnight
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2023